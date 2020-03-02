Riteish Deshmukh Reveals That He Borrowed A Skirt From Wife Genelia D'Souza For A Song

Riteish Deshmukh is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Baaghi 3. The actor is busy with the film's promotions and recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show with his presence along with the rest of the Baaghi 3 cast. When the trio of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh entered the stage, host Kapil Sharma greeted them. He asked Tiger how he maintains his healthy body and Shroff said that it is his passion.

The film's director Ahmed Khan was also on the show. Kapil Sharma showed the viewers an old clip of Saif Ali Khan. The video was a snippet from when the actor came on the show for the promotion of his film, Jawaani Jaaneman. In the video, Kapil Sharma showed Saif a picture of Riteish from the sets of their 2014 film, Humshakals.

Riteish then revealed that the secret behind his character beauty as a girl was his wife Genelia D'Souza's skirt. The Marjaavaan actor revealed that he borrowed the skirt from Genelia. It was also revealed that Ahmed Khan was the choreographer for that particular song.

Dipping into their typical comedy, Kiku Sharma came on to the stage and told Shraddha Kapoor that she often keeps coming on the show. He added that she can actually marry him and settle there with him. After that, he moved on to Tiger and told him that each of his last three films features someone getting kidnapped and advised him that he should stay home to avoid it.

On the work front, Riteish's Baaghi 3 is set to hit the screens on March 6, 2020. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ankita Lokhande. The film is the third installment and a spiritual sequel to Baaghi. Riteish Deshmukh will also reportedly be a part of Housefull 5 and will also be seen in a Marathi drama titled Chhatrapati Shivaji.

