'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect': R Madhavan-starrer Biopic Screened In Delhi By I&B Ministry

Actor R Madhavan who has given his heart and soul to developing Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is excited to witness the film's release on the big screens on July 1. The upcoming film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the ISRO, who was falsely accused of espionage in 1994. The film will mark Madhavan’s debut as a director and he will also be seen featuring in the sci-fi film.

Just a few days ahead of the release, the film that had received a standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival this year, was screened in Delhi for the bureaucrats. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had organised a special screening of R Madhavan’s upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in New Delhi on Monday. The screening was attended by the team of Rocketry led by its writer-director and lead actor Madhavan. Also in attendance were former CBI director DR Karthikeyan, former IG CBI PM Nair, senior government officials, and stakeholders from the film industry.

R Madhavan's next Rocketry: The Nambi Effect screened in Delhi

The film was applauded by the audience for its script, editing, acting, and portrayal of the inspiring story of the life of Nambi Narayanan. According to Hindustan Times, post the screening, Apurva Chandra, Secretary, I&B, said that the film is not only captivating but also touches the hearts of the audience with its storyline. Hailing the team for their sincere efforts, he said, “The film pays tribute to the thousands of scientists, including Nambi Narayanan, who have dedicated their entire life to the achievements of India’s space programme.”

#DailyWrap, June 27, 2022



➡️President Kovind interacted with the inmates of Krishna Kutir at Vrindavan



➡️I & B Ministry held a special screening of the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' on Sunday, June 26, 2022@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @PIB_India @mygovindia @Murugan_MoS pic.twitter.com/rvCzRtjHYd — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) June 27, 2022

On the other hand, Madhavan who will be seen playing the titular role in the film revealed that the forthcoming project is a celebration of India’s technological prowess across the space and IT sectors. While dedicating the film to the efforts of Nambi Narayanan, the star said that the movie “conveyed the message of India’s soft power skill sets to the world with regard to human resource expertise and scientific excellence”.

The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi, and English and will also be released in dubbed versions of Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The release of the film is set to lock horns with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer action drama Om: The Batlle Within.

