'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Looks From Film Leaked; See

Makers of the upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' have been shooting rigorously in Delhi extensively and their looks from the film have been leaked.

Makers of the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani have been shooting rigorously in Delhi. The film will bring back the famous Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair. A few pictures from the shooting sets in the National capital have been doing rounds on social media. 

Along with the Gully Boy duo, the movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer’s family in the film, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia Bhatt’s family. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release in 2022. In the viral pictures shared by the fan pages, Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing a white printed shirt with pants while on other hand, Alia can be seen clad in a pink and white saree. 

Pictures of actors leaked from Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani sets in Delhi

The other pictures show Dharmendra sitting in an e-rickshaw as he shoots for a scene while Shaban walks on the set with the team as she begins to shoot for her scene. The pictures also give a glimpse of choreographer-director Farah Khan walking on the sets. Earlier, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is also a part of the project, had treated fans with a priceless picture of veteran stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the National capital. "Selfie Time With all the favourites today", Manish had captioned the post.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had shared a video on Instagram while giving a glimpse of preparations behind starting the shooting of the film. The video showed Alia and Ranveer in their costumes. It also featured Manish Malhotra and other crew members. Alia can be seen sporting a red saree along with a nose ring while Ranveer is seen donning an animal print outfit. The video also showed the amount of fun the team had as they rehearsed for their roles, tried out the costumes, and clicked pictures. "Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK”, she wrote then while sharing the video. 

