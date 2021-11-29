'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Alia, Ranveer Announce Release Date With BTS Video; WATCH

Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh who are busy shooting for their next romantic film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani have shared great news for fans. After pictures of the cast, while shooting in Delhi leaked on social media, the makers have shared a video and announced that the film is slated to release theatrically on February 10, 2023. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

The video is a montage of all the funny moments along with certain stills from the film that showed the cast has completed 50 days of the shoot. The video showed all the pivotal characters rehearsing for their scenes while having a gala time at the shooting scene with the entire team. The video also showed Alia and Ranveer’s sizzling chemistry as the two goof around on the set with the other star cast. While sharing the video on Twitter, Ranveer wrote, “Isse kehte hai full entertainment ka dhamaka! We’re coming to you with love in our hearts blessed with parivaar ke sanskaar. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February 2023! #RRKPK.”

We’re coming to you with love in our hearts blessed with parivaar ke sanskaar. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/z4ZaR0Z8SE — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 29, 2021

Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani makers announce the release date

Alia also shared the same and wrote, "Loading it up with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love just for you! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February 2023! See you there to make this kahani complete."

Loading it up with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love just for you! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! See you there to make this kahani complete❤️ pic.twitter.com/mgTJAI6nfi — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 29, 2021

From the past few days, pictures of the trio shooting in Delhi have been going viral on the internet. A day ago, Ranveer and Alia were spotted at Qutub Minar, where they reportedly filmed a song from the film. Several pictures from the shoot have been doing the rounds on the internet. In the images, Ranveer can be seen wearing a white shirt, while Alia looked gorgeous in a white saree.

A few days ago, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra had shared pictures from the shooting sets while posing with veteran stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the capital. In the image, Manish can be seen taking a selfie with the two of them. Shabana Azmi can be seen wearing a blue checked saree while sitting next to Dharmendra who sported a navy blue jacket and a scarf. "Selfie Time With all the favourites today (sic)," Manish captioned the post.

IMAGE: Twitter/RanveerOfficial/RanveerSingh