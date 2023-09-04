Last Updated:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Becomes Ranveer Singh's 2nd Film To Earn $10 Million In US

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani poster | Image: IMDB


Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been creating ripples at the box office ever since its release on July 25. The film has fared well at the domestic box office and has performed even better overseas. As per new reports, the Alia Bhatt starrer has minted more than $10 million in North America. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. 
  • The film has minted ₹151.7 crore at the domestic box office. 
  • The romantic drama also stars Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earns ₹160 crore worldwide 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani scripted history at the USA box office on its sixth Saturday. The movie minted $10.08 million and became the fifth Bollywood movie to earn $10 million-plus mark in America. Overseas, the film has collected ₹160 crore amounting to $20 million. 

(A still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, only four Bollywood films were able to breach $10 million mark in North America. PK ($10.58 million), Dangal ($12.38 million), Padmaavat ($12.16 million) and Pathaan ($17.50 million) are the only four other Bollywood movies that have minted more than $10 million at the US box office alone. Apart from the Bollywood films, Baahubali 2 and RRR have also entered this club. 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at India box office 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani performed well at India box office upon its release. The movie made ₹151.7 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. Positive word of mouth aided the movie’s business domestically. However, new releases like Gadar 2 and OMG 2 slowed down its ascent. 

