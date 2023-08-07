RARKPK BO Collection Day 10: Ranveer-Alia's Film Is 6th Highest Bollywood Grosser Of 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wrapped up its successful second weekend with close to Rs 32 crore collection. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office on its second Sunday. The movie business showed growth and it will be interesting to see how much of a box office haul it will create ahead of double releases Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

3 things you need to know

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the second Alia-Ranveer film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

The lead pair's previous release Gully Boy (2019) was also a Rs 100 crore grosser.

RARKPK has crossed the USD 10 million mark internationally.

RARKPK biz grows in the second weekend

RARKPK witnessed a jump in its collection over the 2nd weekend. The business went up 70-75% which was on the cards as the film is catering to high-end multiplexes in the metros, said a report in Box Office India. With Rs 13.50 Crore collection on Sunday, the total for the film in 10 days stands at Rs 105.08 crore.

(A still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh | Image: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

However, trade experts exercised caution about the film's lifetime business with Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2 releasing on August 10-11. Film trade expert Karan Taurani of Elara Capital told IANS, 'Rocky Aur Rani’ is very typical Bollywood content, something that almost everyone has seen and everyone knows what to expect. So at this point while the Rs. 100 crore mark was expected, it is unlikely to go beyond Rs. 120-130 crore in its overall lifetime collections.”

Oppenheimer affects RARKPK biz in India

In India, the Barbenheimer craze has refused to die down. Over the third weekend, the two Hollywood films collected close to 14 crore, which means they ate into the business of RARKPK.

(A still from Oppenheimer featuring Matt Damon as Colonel Leslie Groves | Image: OppenheimerFilm/X)

Asked if Hollywood films, particularly the success of ‘Oppenheimer’ in India has impacted RARKPK, Karan told IANS, “Yes most definitely. Over 10-15% loss was caused just by Oppenheimer. People crave different content these days, Oppenheimer had something else to offer, while Rocky Aur Rani... was your very typical Bollywood film, so people already knew what to expect.”