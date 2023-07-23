Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: CBFC Removes Mamata Banerjee, Lok Sabha References?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to make its theatrical debut July 28, 2023. Prior to that, the film underwent the screening of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, the CBFC has made several cuts to the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer.

According to reports, the producers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have received a notification from the CBFC structing them to remove any references to the Lok Sabha. Additionally, a conversation involving Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was also ordered to be deleted. The CBFC also raised objections to the use of the derogatory term 'b*****d,' which reportedly appeared multiple times in the movie. In response, the producers modified the term to 'behan di'.

Furthermore, there was another objectionable phrase that was subsequently changed to 'Koi filter'. Additionally, a scene featuring a lingerie shop underwent modifications, where the usage of the word 'bra' was replaced with 'item'.

(Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as Rani and Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani | Image: Instagram)

On Wednesday, July 19, the CBFC granted the certificate after making these changes. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's official runtime is 168 minutes, or 2 hours and 48 minutes.

The film is slated to be a romantic movie that brings together Ranveer and Alia for the second time after Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in supporting roles. On the additional work front, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa lined up as her future project. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, hasn't announced any more projects as of now.