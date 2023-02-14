Rohit Shetty Celebrates Valentine’s Day By Remembering His ‘first Love’

Director Rohit Shetty is celebrating Valentine’s Day 2023 by looking back at the first love of his life. The star took to social media and surprised everyone with his confession. As it turns out, Rohit Shetty’s first love is not a person, but the action sequences in his films where the cars often go airborne.

Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and posted a video of himself and his first love on Valentine's Day 2023. He captioned the post: “My first love and one of the many crushes. Happy Valentine's Day.”

In the video, the action-comedy director is facing forward as he’s looking at the execution of an action sequence. The sequence is from his upcoming web series Indian Police Force. The song ‘Titli’ is gracing the background.

Many fans took to the filmmaker's comments section and laughed at the post’s absurdity. One fan said in the comments, "The best valentine's wish ever,” while another wrote, "Sir titly bol kar car uda rahe ho.”

Indian Police Force is an upcoming web series from Rohit Shetty, which stars Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Others who will be starring alongside Sidharth are actors Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. The series will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video.

Rohit Shetty's career

Rohit Shetty is one of the most celebrated directors in the Bollywood industry. He made his debut with 2003’s Zameen, which starred Ajay Devgn. He rose to popularity after the release of Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Since the 2006 film became a hit, Shetty worked on three sequels of the film, as well as blockbusters such as Simmba, Sooryavanshi, Singham and Dilwale.