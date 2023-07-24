Rohit Shetty Says Siddharth Malhotra Starrer Indian Police Force Is 'quite Commercial'

Rohit Shetty is currently involved in the pre-production of the third installment of the Singham franchise, starring Ajay Devgn. While his recent film Cirkus did not do well at the box office, he has already moved on to other and bigger projects. The Golmaal director recently spoke about his upcoming web series Indian Police Force, which features Sidharth Malhotra as a cop.

2 things you need to know:

Indian Police Force is part of Shetty’s 'cop universe'.

The 'cop universe' also includes the films Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

The show is expected to release later this year.

Rohit Shetty on 'larger-than-life' Indian Police Force

Speaking about Indian Police Force in an interview with Press Trust of India, Rohit Shetty detailed his experience of shooting the series. He said that it was “almost like shooting a film”. The director added that he never felt that it was an OTT project, and it was "as good as" making a film.



(A still from Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force trailer featuring Sidharth Malhotra as a cop | Image: primevideoindia/Twitter)

He said that he has his fingers crossed and hopes the audience likes it. He added that the action in the series is larger-than-life and that he hopes for the same kind of reception that his films Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi have received.

Rohit Shetty shares update on Singham 3

Speaking about Singham 3, the director said that the crew is giving their "heart and soul" to it. He added that the franchise,led by Ajat Devgn, has a loyal fanbase, which was the motivation behind making the threequel bigger and better. Singham 3 is currently in the pre-production stage and will mark the return of Devgn’s Bajirao Singham. Shetty added that he has the script for it, and he is happy how the story has turned out to be.

(Singham films starring Ajay Devgn released in 2011 and 2014 | Image: ajaydevgn/Twitter)

Indian Police Force is expected to release on Diwali 2023. Reportedly, it will have eight episodes and will also star Vivek Oberoi. Rohit has not directed all the episodes but will serve as the showrunner.