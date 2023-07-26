Rohit Shetty Meets Mauritius PM, Finalises Location For Singham Again Shoot

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently gearing up for the third installment of the Singham franchise titled Singham Again. The movie led by Ajay Devgn laid the foundation for Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The cop universe included several blockbuster films like Singham, Singham Returns, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba.

3 things you need to know

Singham Again is expected to go on floors this year.

Rohit Shetty is currently in Mauritius for the first shoot schedule of the film.

The director met with the honourable Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth.

Rohit Shetty meets Mauritius PM to discuss about Singham Again

Rohit Shetty has been leaving no stone unturned to make the third installment of Singham starring Ajay Devgn "bigger and better." The filmmaker event met with the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth to discuss his plans on shooting the first schedule of Singham Again in Mauritius. The duo reportedly had a nice conversation and the PM even showed his interest in the movie.

(Rohit Shetty during his ongoing discussion about Singham Again with PM of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth. | Image: Pravind Jugnauth/Facebook)

(Rohit Shetty shakes hands with Pravind Jugnauth after their discussion. | Image: Pravind Jugnauth/Facebook)

(Rohit Shetty meets with Prime Minister of Mauritius. | Image: Pravind Jugnauth/Facebook)

Later, the honourable PM even shared a couple of photos with Rohit Shetty. He even revealed that the shooting of Singham Again will go on floors from October this year in Mauritius. For the unversed, the movie is in its pre-production stage, while the other details are still under wraps.

What's Rohit Shetty's cop universe?

Rohit Shetty's cop universe has been expanding over the past few years and has generated a huge fan base. Rohit Shetty expressed his excitement about working in Singham Again to PTI and said, "Singham' has a loyal fan base and we are giving our heart and soul to this film. And that's what keeps us going and motivates us to make it bigger. One has to upgrade themselves to do better and make something exciting."