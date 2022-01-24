Rohman Shawl Opens Up On ‘low Point’ In Life After Break Up With Sushmita Sen; Check Post

Model and actor Rohman Shawl shared a new video on social media where he can be seen talking about the ‘low point’ in his life. Rohman's post came a few days after his split with Aarya 2 actor Sushmita Sen. Fans loved the video and took to the comments section to pour out their love for the actor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohman posted a video in which he is seen sitting on a terrace while posing for the camera. The model looked stunning in a casual beige coloured full-sleeved T-shirt, dark pants and a slipper. He captioned the post, "The setting sun made me realise, if you are at a low point in your life, make sure the decend is so graceful, that the people watching it feel the need to rise !!! -yours truly #inspirationalquotes #sunrise #embrace #love 📹 @richakal The jealous guy trying to ruin the video with his hand @rachitsingh08".

Fans showers love on Rohman Shawl

Fans loved the video and the actor's comment section is a witness to it. A fan wrote, "One day, you should write a book. Your words are deep. ❤️" Another fan wrote, "If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, rejoice, for your soul is alive. Love ❤️❤️". Netizens commented, "The sun is our daily reminder that we can rise up again from the darkness but rather rise up like a Phoenix from the ashes. We always have the potential to rise up from our slump, our negative thoughts, our comfort zone. Rising up is a choice ...that's one powerful thought away. ❤️❤️", "Sunsets r d proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully❤️❤️ Breath❤️❤️", "A guy like you shouldn't feel low ever in life..U r an amazing person. Watching you live your life as nothing happened..inspires me. Keep shining and smiling always❤️❤️❤️." Many of the followers even dropped heart and fire emojis.

A glimpse at Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's split

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were undoubtedly one of the most loved couples of Bollywood, but unfortunately, the duo announced their separation as the Aarya actress took to her social media handle and announced her break-up with Rohman Shawl on Thursday and their fans' are all heartbroken.

Rohman Shawl on the work front

On the work front, Shawl has revealed that he will soon be seen on the big screen, and fans await more details about his project. Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram account on Friday and decided to engage with his fans through an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session online. One of his fans wrote, "‘can’t wait to see you on screen" and the actor replied to them revealing that he will soon be making his acting debut in the entertainment industry.