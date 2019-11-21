Rohman Shawl's Romantic Pictures With Actor Sushmita Sen, See Photos

Rohman Shawl who is a model by profession has been dating the actor for a long time. Sushmita Sen’s daughters Renee and Alisah also share a great bond with Shawl. Sen is often seen posting pictures on her social media account with the model. There have been rumours about the two tying a knot for quite some time now, however, there has been no official confirmation from their side. Rohman Shawl is a part of many family functions of Sen's and he even attended a family wedding with Sen by his side. Here are some of the romantic pictures of the adorable couple.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one of the most adorable couples of the Bollywood industry. While Sen is a well-known actor, Shawl too is quite known in the modelling industry. Sen posted a goofy picture of the couple on her social media.

This couple knows how to slay in a winter look. Sen posted a selfie taken by her beau at the London airport. The couple looked adorable as they posed alongside each other. While the two wore black coloured jackets, Sen wore a cheetah print scarf and made a fashion statement in bright red lipstick.

In this adorable picture, the couple is all dressed up for an event. While Sen wore pink coloured traditional attire, Shawl wore an olive coloured jacket and a white coloured shirt underneath. Sen held a bouquet of flowers in her hands and wore a pair of shades in this candid picture.

Sen and Shawl redefined winter looks in this picture. The two wore dark coloured jackets and took a selfie together. In the post posted by Sen, she spoke about unconditional love and listening to her heart. She looks glamorous in natural makeup and a red coloured sweatshirt. She flaunted a beautiful ring while the two wore dark coloured sunglasses.

Just look how adorable the two looks. the former Miss Universe and her model boyfriend made infinite hearts melt as they packed up on some PDA. The Sabyasachi model kissed Sen on the cheeks, while she is seen beaming at the camera. Netizens commented on the picture and showered a lot of love for the couple.

