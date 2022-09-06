Actor Ronit Roy had to bear the brunt of a technical snag after his flight from Delhi to Mumbai witnessed a glitch. However, the actor was not the only one in flight to have faced the problems, his co-passengers included former cricketer Sandeep Patil and singer Guru Randhawa.

Due to the technical snag, the famous TV star shared that his flight to Mumbai from Delhi had to return to the capital city, thus leaving everything in utter chaos. Ronit took to his Instagram and shared videos while updating fans about the situation and how later, they all reached Mumbai safely.

Ronit Roy faces airplane technical snag with other stars

In the Instagram video which was documented by Bose from inside the aircraft, the Adalat star was seen sitting next to former sportsman Sandeep Patil., While describing the situation, he said, "I am on the Delhi-Mumbai flight. Exciting flight for me for multiple reasons. Reason one, because I am going back home to the kids and the family after 20 days of shooting in Delhi, and the greater reason is that I am seated next to the legendary Sandeep Patil."

To this, Patil said, "Don't say legendary, say a good friend. Good to see you, good to meet you after so long."

Followed by this, Ronit shared another update with a new video where he informed that the passengers were quickly moved to gate number 58 at the Delhi airport and told that as all the passengers arrive they will take another flight to Mumbai. During this, Ronit also posed for some selfies with his fans.

On the other hand, famous Punjabi singer Randhawa also shared videos on Instagram as they dealt with the snag. In the videos, he was seen relishing a meal with rapper Raftaar at the airport. In the video, he said, "Humari flight ho gayi hai gadbad. Hum bach gaye. Aur humne airport ko bana liya hai dhaba. Bhai lekar aaye hain bada hi shaandar khaana (Our flight has encountered an issue. We had a narrow escape so we have converted the airport into a dhaba. Bhai has got so delicious food)."

At last, the issue was resolved and the stars finally reached Mumbai. Bosethanked the entire team of the airlines for their prompt reaction to the snag.

IMAGE: Instagram/RonitboseRoy