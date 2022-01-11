'RRR': How Much Did Ajay Devgn And Alia Bhatt Charge For Their Roles In The Movie?

SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR features some of industries biggest names, apart from the leading duo Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Both Alia and Ajay will be seen in an extended cameo role in the movie. Alia Bhatt has been actively promoting the movie release with the leading duo until it was postponed due to COVID-19. As per reports, the Bollywood stars Alia and Ajay have charged a whopping amount for their roles in the period drama.

How much did Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn charge for their roles in RRR?

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, even though Alia Bhatt has a screen-time of fewer than 20 minutes in the movie, she is the leading lady of RRR and has been paid according to her normal amount i.e Rs 9 crore. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn has an extended cameo role in the movie and has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 35 crore.

RRR postponed

SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR was postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India and the growing threat of the Omicron variant. The makers had previously assured that fans that the movie will be releasing on January 7, but as several states shut down cinema halls, the makers decide to postpone the movie. The makers took to the official Instagram handle and shared a statement announcing that the movie had been postponed in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. They wrote, "In spite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL."

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by NT Rama Rao Jr., who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The movie also stars Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie