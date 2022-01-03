'RRR' Makers Face Loss Of Rs 18-20 Crores On Promotions After COVID Delays Release: Report

SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated period drama RRR was postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India and the growing threat of the Omicron variant. The makers had previously assured that fans that the movie will be releasing on January 7, but as several states shut down cinema halls, the makers decide to postpone the movie. The star cast of the movie including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt had begun the promotion of the movie. As per reports, the makers faced an ₹18- 20 crore loss for the promotions of the movie.

RRR makers face ₹18-20 crore loss

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the magnum opus film RRR are facing a financial loss after the movie was postponed. The makers are reportedly facing ₹18- 20 crore while promoting the period drama, the costs include leading actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR's promotional activities outside Andhra. Meanwhile ₹2-3 crore were spent for transporting and of the actors to promotional events.

A source revealed that director SS Rajamouli was aware that his two leading men in RRR have a minimal fan following outside Andhra and for the media/marketing events in Mumbai and other cities outside, Andhra fans were flown and put up in luxury hotels. In return for the hospitality, all the fans had to do was, applaud and cheer for their favourite actors.

The makers to the official Instagram handle and shared a statement announcing that the movie had been poisoned in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. They wrote, "In spite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL."

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by NT Rama Rao Jr., who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameo roles along with Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The movie was also postponed previously as it was initially scheduled to release on July 30, 2020. Amidst the growing COVID-19 cases, Shahid Kapoor starrer sports film Jersey was also postponed. The movie was initially scheduled to release on December 31, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie