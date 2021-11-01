'RRR' Teaser Out; Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Co Promise An Action-packed Experience; WATCH

Despite multiple delays in the release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of RRR have kept their fans engrossed with regular updates and announcements. Right from first look posters to special gestures on the cast members' birthdays, they have kept the audiences' excitement for the venture high. There is high anticipation for the film, considering SS Rajamouli is coming up with his first since the Baahubali series.

The latest gesture was the team coming up with a new teaser, which was a mini-trailer of sorts. And if the glimpse is anything to go by, a magnum opus is definitely is in store.

RRR makers unveil new teaser for the movie

The teaser features intense action sequences, explosions and more. Ram Charan is seen in the role of a police officer. In one glimpse, one could see blood pouring out of Jr's NTR head and he is also shown performing some high-octane stunts.

Grand visuals of people in groups in a desert-like setting revolting against the British can be seen, as the film is set during the pre-independence era.

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt were also looking impressive.

Overall, the teaser shows that the battle between 'fire and ice' will be worth the watch.

Previously, makers had unveiled the first teaser in March 2020. At that time, Ram Charan's character was termed as 'fire', while Jr NTR was called as 'ice.' They also introduced the lead protagonists on the occasion of their birthdays. Some videos of making from the sets had also been shared by the makers.

The movie is gearing up for release on January 7, 2022. The period action venture also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Dood.

RRR has multiple meanings, being known as 'Rise, Roar, Revolt' in English for the Hindi version, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, Roudra Rana Rudhira in Kannada and Rudhiram Ranam Roudhram in Malayalam.



Image: Twitter/@RRRMovie