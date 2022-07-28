Russo Brothers Pick Priyanka Over Deepika As Next Captain Marvel; 'We Are Good Friends'

After the success of The Gray Man, Russo Brothers have been highly touched and overwhelmed by the love showered by people. With South star Dhanush being a part of the ensemble star cast, his fans have been quite thrilled to see him in the action drama. While the show's creators are already producing Priyanka's debut web show, Citadel, recently they were asked to choose between her and Deepika Padukone.

During their recent trip to India for the premiere of Netflix's The Gray Man, the duo was asked to choose between Priyanka and Deepika Padukone as the next Captain Marvel. And the answer by the two seems to have amazed the fans as they confessed to being huge fans of the global icon.

Russo Brothers react to making choice between Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone for next

One of Priyanka's fan pages on Instagram shared a video from the recent press conference in Mumbai for The Gray Man where the Russo Brothers were present with Dhanush. In a candid chat, when they were asked to choose between Priyanka and Deepika Padukone as the next Captain Marvel, they said, "We have to pick Priyanka. (We are) Huge fans, big fans. We are very good friends. We are working on a project. We are producing a show, Citadel."

This is not the first time, the two have expressed their affection for The White Tiger star. Earlier, during their interview with leading daily, Russo Brothers praised Priyanka's stellar craft and said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic."

Priyanka wrapped up the shoot of Citadel a few weeks ago. Talking to Collider about the show, she said in December last year, “There is nothing like Citadel on television, I think. It’s extremely high scale, extremely finessed action, and stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it has heart. So, I think there is really nothing like that on TV right now and that is one of the big reasons I really wanted to do it. Doing something for multiple episodes…you know it’s a commitment.”



Meanwhile, after The Gray Man's success on Netflix, the online streaming platform is cementing plans for it to become a major spy franchise. The action film is set to set to return with Ryan Gosling, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo helming the project. The Gray Man is based on the book series by Mark Greaney and starred Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, and others in leading roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone/PriyankaChopra/AP

