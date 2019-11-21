Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans As She Recreates Princess Jasmine's Look

Urvashi Rautela is reportedly on a promotion spree. She’s busy promoting her upcoming comedy film Pagalpanti. Urvashi’s song tera bimar mera dil is breaking all records in social media and is a smashing hit. Urvashi Rautela is a beauty queen who is known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable style sense. Recently she tried to recreate the Disney Princess Jasmine's look

Urvashi Rautela dressed as Aladdin's Princess Jasmine

Urvashi looks every bit of gorgeous in this photo. She can be seen wearing a sky blue coloured pencil skirt and a tube top. The Hate Story 4 actor completed her look with a pair of yellow pencil heels. She captioned the post as

"I'm like a shooting star, I've come so far. I can't go back to where I used to be."

-Princess Jasmine, "A Whole New World" 👸🏼 .

Urvashi Rautela's film Pagalpanti is all set to set release on November 22, 2019. At various promotional events, Urvashi has shared her excitement about how thrilled she is to be a part of the massive star cast in Pagalpanti. The film is an action-comedy flick with some amazing music.

Urvashi loves to pout

Urvashi seems to be quite fascinated with Aladdin's Princess Jasmine, as she has posted quite a few pictures of her dressed as one. This is another scintillating picture of Urvashi where the star seems to be in a fun mood, and it pouting for the camera. The stunning actor captioned this post as :

"Oh wise sultan, how may I serve you?" It’s all so magical 💎

-Princess Jasmine 👸🏼 .

"A whole new world with new horizons to pursue."

-Princess Jasmine, "A Whole New World" 👸🏼 .

Urvashi Rautela kept her makeup quite subtle, she opted for nude lips and volume lashes. But what really stood out is the way she accessorised her entire look. Urvashi wore multiple finger rings and bracelets, her heart-shaped gold earnings accentuated her overall look to a great extent.

