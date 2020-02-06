S Sreesanth Birthday: Did You Know The Cricketer Has Acted In THESE Movies?

S Sreesanth is a well-known former player of the Indian Cricket Team. But besides his professional cricketing career, he has also tried his hand in acting. On the occasion of Sreesanth's birthday, February 6, read to know about movies in which he made his appearance-

Sreesanth in movies

Team 5

Sreesanth was seen playing the lead role of a bike racer, Akhil in the 2017 film Team 5. Akhil who is the backbone of his gang participates in racing tournaments all around the city along with his gang mates. Akhil's life takes a dramatic turn when he falls in love with an event manager, Irene. Directed by Suresh Govind, the film also stars Nikki Galrani, Sumesh Krishnan, Pearle Maaney and Makarand Deshpande. It was shot in Malayalam and was dubbed in Tamil and Telugu.

Aksar 2

Directed by Anant Mahadevan, Aksar 2 is an erotic thriller film and a sequel to the 2006 film Aksar. It stars Gautam Rode, Zareen Khan and Mohit Madaan in lead roles. Sreesanth played the character of a lawyer, Gaurav. The plot revolved around a husband's plan to break up his marriage so that he can be with another woman and how it backfires with unexpected consequences. Aksar 2 was released on November 17, 2017.

Cabaret

Sreesanth’s last appearance on the big screen was in Cabaret as Chetta Don, also known as Nand Shah. The film follows the life of a cabaret dancer and was rumoured to be based on the life of dancer and actress Helen, but these claims were later denied. The movie also stars Richa Chadda, Gulshan Devaiah, Gulshan Grover and Vipin Sharma with other.

Cabaret was initially scheduled to release on 2016, but alleged copyright violations led to delays till 2019. The Censor Board prevented its theatrical release, but it was eventually released on the Zee5 app. Directed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi it is a romantic thriller drama dance film.

Along with acting in movies, Sreesanth was also seen in several television shows. This includes dance shows like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7. He was the runner up in popular reality show, Bigg Boss 12 and also appeared in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

