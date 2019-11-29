'Sab Kushal Mangal' New Poster Out With Akshaye Khanna In Never-seen-before Avatar

After missing from the big screens for a brief period, Akshaye Khanna is gearing up for his upcoming flick Sab Kushal Mangal. Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, the movie stars Akshaye Khanna, Riva Kishan, and Priyank Sharma in the leading roles. The film is the first production venture of Prachi Manmohan, Nitin Manmohan's daughter and will mark the debut of Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan and Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyank Sharma. After releasing the first poster of the film in the first week of November, the makers of Sab Kushal Mangal unveiled a new poster of the movie on November 29.

Sab Kushal Mangal new poster

On November 5, the makers of Sab Kushal Mangal unveiled the first poster of the rom-com. The poster features Akshaye Khanna pointing a gun towards Priyank Sharma and offering a flower to Riva Kishan at the same time. Sab Kushal Mangal poster introduced actor Padmini Kolhapure’s son, Priyank Sharma as the lead actor. After a good gap, the makers of the film released the second poster of the movie on Friday, November 29. In it, Akshaye Khanna and Priyank Sharma are seen targeting a turban on the field and actor Riva Kishan admires the two. A huge crowd of people are seen cheering them. Akshaye Khanna looks all slim and lanky with a dupatta tied around his neck. Through the poster, the makers announced that the trailer of the film will be dropped on December 3. Have a look at the poster here.

Akshaye Khanna, Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan... New poster of #SabKushalMangal... Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap... 3 Jan 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/35em07BB1e — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2019

According to reports, Sab Kushal Mangal is currently in the post-production phase. The film was on a 50-day shoot schedule in Ranchi. The movie cast had reportedly started shooting back in March 2019. The film is being helmed by the debutant director Karan Vishwanath Kashyap. The director has previously worked as a second unit director in films like Don 2006 and Chak De! India 2007.

