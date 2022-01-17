Saba Ali Khan Drops Throwback Picture Of Baby Imran Khan In Saif Ali Khan's Arms

Saba Ali Khan is an active Instagram user and she never fails to surprise her online fam with rare family pictures on her page. Recently, she has dropped a snap of her brother and actor Saif Ali Khan with a barely a few-month-old, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and a young Sara Ali Khan.

Saba Ali Khan drops rare pic of Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Saba posted a picture, where Saif can be seen donning a white tee and his popular bandana, while Ibrahim is bald for the first time and he can be seen sitting in the lap of his father while being unable to balance his head. Sara Ali Khan is seen joining the duo in a pink halter top. As for the caption, Saba wrote, "Posers...! (camera icon) me... Family pic mode on! #monday #moments #familylove #familytime #saifalikhanpataudi #kids #saraalikhan #ibrahimalikhan #timtim #jeh #love #my #munchkins #alwaysandforever. Copyright: Moi."

Besides pictures of Saif, Sara, and Ibrahim, Saba often drops pictures of her parents- Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif's actor wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, sister Soba Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Several months ago, Saba, who is quite vocal about her thoughts and opinions, reacted to a troll who said she lives in her "parents' past, siblings' present."

Last week, Saba gave her followers a few glimpses of her own work, causes she has worked for, and her public appearances. Posting a montage of her glamourous appearances at public events and several news articles featuring her, she penned a note. She wrote, "Blast..from...my very own past! #thosewerethedays Work...events ....art ...jewellery and much more! #missthosedays. I happen to find these treasures..hence ancient and some images unclear! But wow! I had to share them....#goodtimes."

The post was followed by yet another similar post. She captioned it as, "Life...goes On ....and some more work photos! Found a treasure chest of old memories...and good times! #missthosedays #tbt #2012 #decades #ago." Saba is a jewellery designer and also takes care of the charities run by the Pataudi family.

(Image: Instagram/@sabapataudi)