Saba Ali Khan Shares Reason Why Ibrahim Got A Matching Tattoo With Brother Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan often treats fans with lovely pictures and updates them about her family life on social media. Recently, the jewellery designer revealed the reason behind Saif Ali Khan’s son’s Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's matching tattoos.

Recently, a picture of Ibrahim and Taimur flaunting their matching tattoos had gone viral. In the picture, both the Pataudi brothers who chose to sport pirate tattoos were sitting on a cute little chair and gladly flaunting their matching tattoos. The photo was shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram Stories on the occasion of their cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday party. Sharing the image, he had written, “The only person I would get matching tattoos with.”.

Saba Ali Khan reveals reason behind Ibrahim & Taimur's matching tattoos

Now, Saba has posted the same picture and revealed the real reason why Ibrahim inked a matching tattoo with Tim. In another picture, she gave a closer look at the tattoos.

Taking to her Instagram, Saba Ali Khan posted a couple of pictures with a caption, “TWiiiiiNninG Brothers! Tattoos together..brothers in arms! Literally Ibrahim...chose to have the same as Tim... saying , I want what my brother has! Love the bond...Mahsha'Allah. Big brother.”.

Saba shares another picture from niece Inaaya Naomi Kemmu's birthday

From Inaaya's birthday party, Saba had earlier shared a collage of Ibrahim posing with her sister Soha Ali Khan and her in two separate pictures. In the caption, she wrote, “Saba and Soha...What do we sisters have in common in this photo.THANK U....Answers are awesome I was thinking simply... we're both posing with iggy potter.... sadly didn't get one pic together..inshallah soon. Love your Answers... Height?Nose!! Smile ..... many nailed it... Iggy".

Ibrahim Ali Khan soon to make his Bollywood debut

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon be stepping into Bollywood. The actor had confirmed earlier that his son will be following in his footsteps just like her daughter Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim is slated to make his debut with actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He will reportedly work as an Assistant Director in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhoot Police. He will next be seen in Adipurush.

