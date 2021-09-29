Saba Ali Khan Slams A Troll Questioning Bond With Brother Saif Ali Khan & Family

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has chosen to stay away from the limelight. Unlike her siblings, Saba decided not to enter the film industry and become an accomplished jewellery designer. As an avid Instagram user, she dropped a video featuring the pictures of her niece Inaaya and nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. In her latest post, a troll questioned Saba about the bond the Pataudi family shares with her. Take a look at Saba's befitting reply to her latest post.

Saba Ali Khan gives a befitting reply to a troll on Instagram

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Saba Ali Khan shared a video of all the picture frames of the children she has at home. The pictures features Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Sharing the video, she wrote, "MY Babies ...Guess which one turns 4....tomorrow? 29.09.2021." In the comments section, a troll questioned, "Do they all even bother about you?" Hitting back to the Insta user, she wrote, "Why does THAT ‘bother’ YOU??[sic]."

Saba Ali Khan has been quite vocal about her thoughts and opinions. Recently, she also gave it back to trolls who made fun of or passed negative comments over the name of Saif Ali Khan and his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's second son, Jeh. Taking to her photo-sharing site, Saba wrote, "Momma n Jaan Jeh. When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE. ONLY she and the father ....are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as... And The NAME. No one ...NO ONE.. else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only ones with RIGHTS. Think it's a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that. Today ... tomorrow. Forever!!!!" "Love you Bhabs n Baby Jeh. 💗😘 Kiss from buajaan too![sic]," she concluded.

Saba Ali Khan is the second child of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore. She stays in Bhopal.

(Image: @sabapataudi/Instagram)