Ever since Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became proud parents to their second son, Jehangir, fans have been trolling the couple over his name. Coming to the couple’s resort was Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan who defended the two stars against trolling over their son's name. She took to Instagram and wrote how parents have the right to decide the child’s name. However, fans in the comment section quipped how celebrities should be open to scrutiny.

She also wrote how everyone must respect the decision that is made by a parent or celebrity. “Momma n Jaan Jeh. When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE... ONLY she and the father ....are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as...And The NAME. No one ...NO ONE.. else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only ones with RIGHTS. Think it's a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that. Today ... tomorrow. Forever!!!!Love you Bhabs n Baby Jeh. Kiss from buajaan too.”

Soon after her post, her fans reacted to the note and called her ‘overdramatic.’ Commenting on Saba’s post, an Instagram user wrote, “Please don’t be so overdramatic Saba. People will comment on whatever they like if you put yourself out there as a public figure. If people are surprised by her choices they are well within their rights to say what they want. So please don’t conveniently introduce a safety blanket when it suits the family and when it doesn’t.”

Replying to the comment, Saba stood her ground and said that while people are welcome to criticise Kareena, children are off-limits. “So then comment on her. Don’t involve children. It’s NOT nice. Not kind. And definitely no one’s business either. I stand by what I said,” she wrote. Saba is the sister of Saif, and Jehangir is her nephew. Saba, in her original Instagram post, shared a throwback picture of Kareena and Jehangir from a family holiday in the Maldives.

