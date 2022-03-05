Saba Azad's Latest Pic Grabs Attention Of Hrithik Roshan's Family; Check Their Comments

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend has been hitting the headlines ever since the latter was spotted with the Koi Mil Gaya actor at a restaurant together. Since then, the duo has left the town gossiping about what's brewing between the two. Not only celebs, but fans are also keen to know the duo's relationship status. Saba, who has often been spotted with the Roshan family, had recently made headlines with her latest social media post when one of the members from the Roshan family commented on it.

Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, is in awe of Saba Azad's beauty

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Azad dropped an adorable picture in which she is seen all decked up in a peach-coloured saree. Giving some major retro vibes, Saba tied her hair in short and fluffy yet soft curls. The complete Parsi attire was paired with a white pearl set, which totally complimented the whole look. The actor captioned the post, "Ms Parwana Irani. Circa 1942 (sic)."

The post garnered several comments but one comment that caught everybody's attention was that of Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan. She commented, "Uffffff", adding a red heart to it. Azad, reacting to it, wrote in a reply, "@pashminaroshan mmmwaah". Not only this, Hrithik's niece Suranika wrote, "stop it!!!!!", with Saba giggling over the same.

Suranika sends treat to Saba

Taking to her Instagram story, Saba Azad dropped a picture of mangoes and brownies, that were sent by Suranika and the caption is proof to it. She wrote in the caption, "Not @suranika spoilin me silly Thank you my lovely lis the happiest potato in the whole wide world!! Ok gotta go, got some wolfin to do".

Saba was recently invited by the Roshan family for a get-together. Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik's uncle, uploaded a picture on his Instagram account, which feature entire family with Saba. The caption read, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime."

Saba and Hrithik on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba was recently seen in the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys. For Hrithik, his next release is Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, following which he will be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

Image: Instagram/@sabazad