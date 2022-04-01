Saba Pataudi Shares Glimpse Of Taimur And Jeh Ali Khan's Brotherly Bond In New Post

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi, often drops unseen family pictures via social media. She never fails to shower her love on all her nephews and nieces and share their cute pictures. Saba Pataudi recently shared two pictures featuring the sibling duo Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan playing together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Pataudi recently posted two pictures of Taimur and Jeh playing with each other. The picture showcased how Taimur is an ideal elder brother and he held his baby brother in his arms. Taimur looked cute in a white and yellow cotton kurta with tigers printed on it, while Jeh Ali Khan was wearing a blue coloured t-shirt. Sharing the post, Saba Pataudi wrote, "Munchkins. I GOT you, little brother." Saba Pataudi's followers showered their love on the sibling duo and called them cute. Many also praised Taimur for performing his duties as an elder brother.

Some more adorable pictures of Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan

Earlier this week, Saba Pataudi shared another unseen throwback picture of Taimur and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya. In the picture, Taimur and Inaaya could be seen playing and sharing smiles. In the caption, Saba Pataudi wrote, "My Munchkins Playful bonding! Dress inni given by aani (me)... I love to spoil them!! Constantly... I've always bought kids bhabs siblings gifts! It's addictive too."

Saba Ali Khan also shared an adorable picture of Jehangir Ali Khan. In the photo, Jeh could be seen wearing a cute blue and black coloured printed t-shirt. He also wore a bib that read, "little soldier." Jeh's fans drooled over his cuteness as he also wore black coloured goggles.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, on February 21, 2021. The couple celebrated their son's first birthday and shared some cute pictures on Instagram. On the occasion, Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Taimur and Jeh playing together. The post's caption read, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere… Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life." Bollywood celebs sent their warm wishes to the one-year-old.

Image: Instagram/@sabapataudi