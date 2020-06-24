Sachin Tendulkar's Lookalike Balvir Loses Job Amid Pandemic, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sachin Tendulkar's doppelganger, Balvir Chand, has been tested positive for Coronavirus and unfortunately lost his job in Mumbai amid the pandemic. According to the reports, Chand has returned to his village in Punjab and that's when he got to know that he COVID-19 positive.

Talking to a leading publication, Chand said that 'Goli Vada Pav No 1', where he used to work lost revenue due to the lockdown and they asked their staff to leave, which also included him. Chand's fast-food chain employers have however assured that they would hire back when things improve.

Talking about his travel amid an ongoing health crisis, Chand who took the train with his wife & three children said that there are people who are 'careless' and that's what makes it 'unsafe' for people who are taking all the precautions.

Chand, who is 50-year-old, tested positive along with his family members on June 10 as he reached Sahlon village (Punjab). Chand confessed that the cricketer's face has given him a lot of fame in the past 22 years but not financial growth. "Hope people will find value in my freaky appearance again," he told the publication concluding his story.

Sachin Tendulkar's lookalike named Balvir Chand loses job amid pandemic, test positive for Corona Virus. pic.twitter.com/8pTvigy37D — Mid Wicket 🇮🇳 (@Oye_Vijaay) June 24, 2020

