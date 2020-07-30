'Sacred Games' Star Rajshri Deshpande Plants A Sapling In Honour Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Rajshri Deshpande recently planted a sapling in honour of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She also penned down an inspiring caption about 'planting hopes' and mentioned how the late actor's legacy will live on, in a post on Instagram. Kids from Rajshri's NGO, Nabhangan Foundation, also took a part in the initiative. Take a look at the post:

Also Read | 'Sacred Games' fame Kubbra Sait to come out with memoir in 2021; read details

'Planting hopes'

Rajshri Deshpande recently uploaded a picture on Instagram where one can see two kids posing beside a sapling. A poster attached to the plant read "Let's plant trees" (in Marathi), with Sushant Singh Rajput & Nabhangan Foundation. The plant was also protected by a fencing around it.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's epic dialogues from the Netflix series 'Sacred Games'

Rajshri also wrote a heartfelt caption where she mentioned she was planting dreams and hopes. She also talked a bit about Sushant Singh Rajput and his legacy. She wrote, "Planting a hope .. Planting a dream... Planting an inspiration... Planting in remembrance of an artist, a dancer, a genius, a fighter, an inspiration ... Dear Sushant, your legacy will live on..." (sic) and tagged a few people.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan and other actors' impactful dialogues from 'Sacred Games'

The post gained many likes. Most of the comments were from fans who commended her. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Rajshri Deshpande's Instagram

Also Read | On Surveen Chawla's birthday, check out some of her best scenes from 'Sacred Games'

Rajshri is an actor who is known for helping underprivileged people and taking up social causes. Most of her posts are about spreading awareness and providing an insight into the evils of society. She recently uploaded a couple of snaps of a homeless man on Instagram and talked about the issue of homelessness and wrote - Rajesh Ji 60 year old partially blind , who did laundry and bhangar work is now homeless since 13 years . He says he has kids who don't want to take care of him. He is begging on yaari road he doesn’t even remember since when.Many people offer him little money to buy food but I think: why should he suffer like this ? Why does our system not become strong so as to put up these people in a shelter for the homeless.Why do they have to sleep in the open near bus stops, road sides or some empty space.Many people & security guards have beaten Rajesh ji and threw him out from their buildings... Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Rajshri Deshpande's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.