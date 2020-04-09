Sadak 2: Akshay Anand Says The Film Will Get A Very Different Mahesh Bhatt's Direction

Actor Akshay Anand first witnessed Mahesh Bhatt's direction back in 1998 with the film Zakhm. However, Mahesh Bhatt soon retired from the director's responsibilities after the 1999's film Kartoos. He is now back in the director's chair for the upcoming film Sadak 2 and Akshay Anand, who is working with him on the film, could not be more thrilled about this.

Akshay Anand says Sadak 2 will see a very different kind of Mahesh Bhatt

Talking to a news agency, Akshay Anand revealed that Sadak 2 has been a wonderful film to do with Mahesh Bhatt because the last film that they worked together on was Zakhm. He added that Bhatt soon retired as a director and has now come back to direct. Anand said that working on Sadak 2 with Bhatt was like a cherished moment for him.

Akshay Anand was asked whether he noticed any changes in Mahesh Bhatt as a director. He responded saying that the director has matured a lot and is deeply and richly oozing with value for life. He added that Mahesh wants to give it to a lot of people though his films and dialogues and through the ideas that he has in his mind.

Further discussing the film, Akshay Anand said that Sadak 2 is a very different kind of a film. He shared that it has been made beautifully. The actor promised that the fans will get to see a different kind of Mahesh Bhatt with this film. Anand also revealed what his role in Sadak 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur will be.

He revealed that he is playing Sanjay Dutt's friend in the film and added that he is one of those people who convinces him to live his life for a reason. Akshay Anand said that Dutt listens to him and it is an important role for him even though it is just a cameo. Connecting this to his previous film Ghulam, he shared that his role in the film was a small one but the character lived through the entire film.

