Sai Pallavi's Song 'Saranga Dariya' Making Video Is A Perfect Blend Of Fun And Work; Watch

Sai Pallavi’s song, Saranga Dariya from the film Love Story was quick to go viral after it released in February 2021. The song was much-loved amongst fans not just for the catchy tune, but also for its remarkable lyrics and the appealing music video. In the 3.5 minutes long video, Sai Pallavi can be seen pulling off a difficult dance routine at a traditional Telugu wedding. In a recent video, released on YouTube, the efforts put in by the actor and the rest of the team are clearly visible, making the end product even more worthy of appreciation.

Saranga Dariya making video

Saranga Dariya is a wedding song from the film Love Story, which has lately been taking the internet by storm. In the short making video, the entire team can be seen working on the shooting of the song, putting in immense efforts to get every element of the song right. Sai Pallavi can be seen working hard in the video to get the difficult dance routine right, along with considerable help from the background dancers. The choreographer of the piece, Sekhar VJ, can also be spotted in a few segments of the video as he helps the crew and the artists.

In a segment of the video, Sai Pallavi is seen messing up the lip sync as a fast-paced scene is being shot. She ended up making funny faces at the camera while wearing a sweet smile across her face. The actor also missed a beat in one of the scenes, making the choreographer go through the steps again. Sai Pallavi can be seen rehearsing the routine with a lot of concentration and passion, making the fans appreciate her love for the craft. A bunch of scenes in the video also showcase traditions and rituals that happen before a traditional Telugu wedding. Have a look at the video shared by Tollywood Lifes here.

Sai Pallavi will be seen sharing screen space with actor Naga Chaitanya, in the film Love Story. This Telugu romantic drama is expected to revolve around the story of Mounica and Revanth who fall madly in love with each other. The film has been directed by Sekhar Kammula and is expected to hit the theatres in 2021.

IMAGE: SAI PALLAVI INSTAGRAM

