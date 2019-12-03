Saiee Manjrekar To Have A 'Dream' Debut With Salman Khan's Dabangg 3? Here Why

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan as he reprises his character of Chulbul Pandey. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Sudeep as the villain. Along with them, Saiee Manjrekar is set to make her debut with the film. Saiee is said to share the screen with her father Mahesh Manjrekar. Read to know what she had to say.

Saiee Manjrekar on working with her parents in Dabangg 3

Mahesh Manjrekar played the role of Sonakshi’s father in Dabangg. However, he dies in the latter part of the film. However, Dabangg 3 also shows the earlier life of Chulbul Pandey. Hence, Mahesh will be seen in his character. According to reports, Mahesh Manjrekar’s wife Medha was roped to play his better half in the movie, suggested by Salman Khan, to which she agreed. Now, this gave a chance for the Manjrekar family to appear in the on the big screen together.

In an interview during the promotion of the film, Saiee Manjrekar shared her feeling on working with her parents. She said that the scene that she has with her father also features her mother, which makes it special. While shooting for it, she was bubbling with excitement. She was on set with her parents, working on a scene featuring all three of them. Saiee stated that she could not ask for anything better in her debut film.

Saiee Manjrekar received appreciation after her appearance in the trailer. She will play the part of Salman Khan’s love interest. But it would be in the past. Which means younger a Chulbul Pandey will be seen romancing Saiee in the movie.

Directed by Prabhudeva, the movie is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. Full audio jukebox of the film has been released. While Hud Hud, Yu Karke and Munna Badnaam Hua video are out. Songs and trailer of Dabangg 3 created huge hype for the film. It is said to have a wide release across the country. Along with Hindi, the movie is dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The movie is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

