Saif Ali Khan & Kareena's Son Jeh Celebrates First Raksha Bandhan With Cousin Inaaya

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second child, Jeh Ali Khan's first glimpses have been doing rounds on the internet, fans can not keep calm. The little one recently arrived from the Maldives after spending quality time with family was spotted celebrating his first Raksha Bandhan with cousin sister Inaaya Naomi Kemmu. Actor Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek of the celebration where the little munchkin is seen sitting patiently for the rakhi.

Jeh Ali Khan celebrates first Rakha Bandhan

In the super cute picture, Inaaya can be seen kissing her little brother and the picture has our heart. "First Rakhi," Soha Ali Khan wrote. In no time, the comments section of Soha's post was filled up with heart emoticons. One of the fans of the actor wrote, Oh my heart,” while the other tagged the two little ones as 'cute' and 'adorable'.

Earlier, on Monday, shared a picture from the celebrations which featured her brother and actor Saif Ali Khan. It also featured her daughter Inaaya and nephew Taimur. "Bound together. Happy Raksha Bandhan. Missed you Saba Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan," she captioned the post. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for few years.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan recently returned from a family vacation to the Maldives with his wife Kareena Kapoor and sons Taimur and Jeh after celebrating his 51st birthday there. On the other hand, Soha got married to Kunal Kemmu in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017. Soha is best known for featuring in films such as Rang De Basanti, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Dil Maange More, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and Ghayal: Once Again, among others.

(IMAGE CREDITS: SAKPATAUDI/Instagram)