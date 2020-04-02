Saif Ali Khan's Moments From 'Sacred Games 2' That Will Make One Re-watch The Season

Saif Ali Khan is known for his remarkable journey in Bollywood. From blockbuster hits to flops, Saif Ali Khan has seen it all. The superstar has made his mark in the industry with his movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Race, Hum Tum, Agent Vinod, Dil Chahta Hai and many more. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and also impressed masses with his stint in the popular Netflix series Sacred Games.

In the Scared Games franchise, Saif Ali Khan plays Sartaj Singh who is s cop. The story deals with the story of how Sartaj receives a phone call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui); who tells him to save the city within 25 days. The series chronicles the events that follow while tracing Gaitonde's past. The thriller drama is based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name. Scared Games has two seasons released till date. Check out Saif Ali Khan's best moments from Sacred Games season 2.

The Wounds

In this scene, Sartaj Singh continues to uncover a conspiracy. The first part ends with Malcolm chopping off his thumb, however, Sai Ali Khan's character doesn't give up. Here, he is seen opening the wounded thumb. He looks in pain but gives out a strong vibe.

Sartaj Singh and Batya take Gochi

Here, Saif Ali Khan visits the Guruji's ashram. He attends a session and later meets Batya, played by Kalki Koechlin. Sartaj and Batya consume the Gochi pill which takes Singh to a trip to his past. Check out one of his best moments from Sacred Games 2.

The Ending Scene

In the ending scene of Sacred Games 2, Saif Ali Khan gets a whole flashback from his encounter with Gaithonde to him chasing the villain. He reaches the deadly spot and tries to save the city by decoding the password. Sartaj Singh asks his team to leave and he sits in the van decoding the passcode.

