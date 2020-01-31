Saif Ali Khan's Dating History Before He Married Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. The actor has a strong footing in the film industry and is considered to be among the influential actors of all time. Saif Ali Khan has worked in Bollywood for over three decades now. Apart from movies, he has also worked in Netflix’s show Sacred Games.

Also read: Union Budget 2020: Economic Survey Shows How Easier India Needs To Be For Business

Saif Ali Khan is now settled with Kareena Kapoor and the couple has a child together, Taimur, who is already popular for his . Saif Ali Khan was previously married to Amrita Singh. The couple were linked together from 1991 to 2004. 12 years later they divorced in 2004.

Also read: Economic Survey Cover In Lavender Colour As ‘synthesis Of Old And New’

After that, the actor then made a couple of movies and met Italian model Rosa Catalano. Saif then dated Catalano for a brief period of time. The couple dated from 2004 to 2007. It was in 2007 when Saif started seeing Kareena Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012. The couple has been married for over 7 years now and has a child together. Saif’s children with Amrita, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan are also in touch with the actor and they are in touch with their mother as well.

Now, the actor is settled with Kareena Kapoor. He is also reliving his old memories on how to raise kids by raising Taimur Ali Khan. Saif is currently preparing for his upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor is also rumoured to appear in the Bollywood remake of Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghvi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.