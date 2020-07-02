Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About Nepotism In Bollywood, Says He Too Has Been A Victim

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently spoke about the issue nepotism in the industry. The debate raged after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020. The actor's suicide invited a lot of theories and reignited the Bollywood nepotism debate. People are actively discussing nepotism, lobbying and favouritism in Bollywood on social media. Many are accusing big names in the film industry for participating in it and sidelining outsiders.

Saif Ali Khan weighs in on Bollywood nepotism debate

The internet is filled with hate comments for celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and more. This has also taken a heavy toll on their follower count on social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut has also made strong remarks against nepotism and has been actively calling out big names from the industry. Reacting to the same in an interview with a news daily, Saif Ali Khan said that he does not know what Kangana was talking about on the popular celeb chat show because he does not think like that.

In the same news daily, Saif Ali Khan further said that there is inequality in India that needs to be explored more. He said that favouritism, nepotism, and camps are a different subject. The actor stated that he has been a victim of nepotism as well but nobody speaks about that. He added that he is happy that people from film institutes are coming to the forefront.

Saif Ali Khan further talked about his experience of working with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his last film, Dil Bechara. The actor said that Sushant was a talented actor and a good-looking guy. Said added that he thinks the late actor had a bright future in the industry.

Saif also revealed that Sushant was polite to him and appreciated his guest appearance in the film. The Race actor said that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to talk about subjects like philosophy and astronomy. Khan said that he got a feeling that Sushant was brighter than him. Rajput's Dil Bechara is set for a digital release on July 24 and will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

