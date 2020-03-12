Saif Ali Khan's 'Race': Top Songs From The Iconic Action Franchise

Saif Ali Khan’s Race, the first installation of the Race franchise, was a big hit. It garnered a lot of attention for the crime-drama genre. The first two Race films featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role whereas Race 3 starred Salman Khan in the lead. All the three films are action-packed and have impressed the audiences, thanks to its intriguing storyline and catchy songs. Let's take a look at the popular songs from the Race franchise below:

Race

Zara Zara Touch Me

This is a popular song from the first movie. The song features Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan. Katrina aces every move in this spectacular number.

Pehli Nazar Mein

This is another popular song from the movie. The song features Akshaye Khanna and Bipasha Basu. It was among the most popular songs of Atif Aslam, and is still considered to be among the most romantic songs in Hindi cinema.

Race 2

Party On My Mind

This is a popular song by Honey Singh. The song is considered to be among the top party tunes to jam to. It features Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandes.

Be Intehaan

Be Intehaan is among the most popular Race songs of Atif Aslam. He sang many songs for the Race franchise. This is an iconic romantic song which features Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

Allah Duhai Hai

Allah Duhai Hai is the iconic main theme of the franchise. The song features in all three Race films. In this one, it features all of the cast including Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Deepika Padukone.

Race 3

Selfish

Selfish is another song to which Atif Aslam has lent his voice. The song features Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandes.

Heeriye

This is a party mix from the movie. The song features Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandes. It is sung by Meet Bros and features Deep Money and Neha Bhasin.

