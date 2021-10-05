Saif Ali Khan Reveals Sharmila Tagore Took Earnings From 'Tandav' Shoot At Pataudi Palace

Recently, the 'uncensored' version of the Bhoot Police special episode of Sony TV's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show that featured Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, has been shared on YouTube. The full episode was aired on television last month.

In the uncensored version of the special episode, Saif Ali Khan can be seen talking about his hit web series, Tandav.

Saif Ali Khan on his earnings from Tandav shoot

During his conversation, host Kapil Sharma can be seen talking to Saif Ali Khan about Tandav being shot at the Pataudi Palace. Kapil asked if Saif earned more as an actor or by renting out his property. To which the actor was quick enough to laugh and answered both. He then added that his mother, Sharmila Tagore, is the one who benefits from shoots at their ancestral home. He explained, "Meri maa le leti hai woh (My mother takes all the money). Main sirf naam ka Nawab hoon (I am only a nominal Nawab)."

In the clip, Yami Gautam can also be seen sharing the supernatural experience she had while shooting the film. Gautam said that she was staying at a property in Mussoorie, which was rumoured to be haunted. As she settled in her room, she thought about watching The Kapil Sharma Show to pass the time but the television did not work. Her iPad, which was fully charged, did not work either. Finally she decided to sleep as she had to wake up early to get her make-up done. She said, "Maine aise haath jode aur kaha, 'Agar sach mein koi hai, toh please mujhe sone dijiye, mujhe subah bohot jaldi jaagna hai’ (With folded hands, I said, ‘If there is indeed a spirit in the room, please let me sleep as I have to wake up very early tomorrow')."

Jacqueline Fernandez, too, opened up about renting Priyanka Chopra’s home and Saif said that he, too, has leased properties to tenants. Saif stated that he would get calls about leaking air conditioners and similar problems, and had to hire a manager to look into it. He said, "Pehle main hi karta tha (At first, I would attend to such calls personally)."

Image: Instagram/@sharmilatagoreofficial