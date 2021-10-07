Saif Ali Khan Reveals Why Being A Landlord 'Is A Big Headache' On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that he has problems - the ones that a landlord faces. Along with his Bhoot Police co-stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes, the actor appeared on the latest episode of the popular talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. During a conversation with the host, he up about the ordeal of becoming a landlord. Earlier in August, Saif Ali Khan and his wife actor Kareena Kapoor made headlines after renting out their lavish apartment in Bandra for a hefty amount.

Saif Ali Khan called himself 'Chota sa landlord'

The 51-year-old revealed how fast the news of him renting out his old apartment travelled stating, ''The news was out on the internet even before I reached home after the registry'' He further opened up about the struggles of becoming a tenant as he would constantly get calls about issues concerning the ACs and plumbing. Tired of the incessant calls, he groused, ''Arre, it's a very big headache. Main bhi chota sa landlord hoon'' (I am small-time landlord).

Additionally, he talked about the 'old mentality' of renting out properties but did not prepare for the responsibility that came with it. He said, ''Old mentality, we invested in property and put them up on rent. I got calls about issues regarding the ACs, water leakage.'' The actor finally decided to take care of the situation by hiring a manager. He continued, ''Sometimes I thought, 'I should hire someone'. I hired a manager finally. But before that, I used to handle issues myself''.

For the unversed, the couple moved out earlier this year from their Bandra apartment to a new home. Located in Fortune Heights in Bandra West, Mumbai, the actor's former apartment is rented out for a whopping Rs. 3.5 lakh per month while the security deposit amounts to Rs. 15 lakh. The 1,500 sq ft apartment with two car parking spaces is rented out to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP. The agreement was signed on August 13, 2021.

On the word front, the actor is gearing up to appear in a couple of big-budgeted films namely the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. He is currently busy filming for the period drama film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Image: Facebook/@saifalikhan