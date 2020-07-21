Saif Ali Khan Reacts To Being Criticised For Stepping Out With Kareena, Taimur In Lockdown

Saif Ali Khan recently gave an interview to a media portal where he talked about being trolled for stepping outside while the lockdown was initiated. The actor was spotted with his wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan at Marine Drive, Mumbai. Read ahead to know what Saif said.

Saif Ali Khan started off by clarifying that it was the only time he had stepped out with his son and wife and he had previously been locked in the house for almost three months. Saif then explained that he had followed all the guidelines and precautions that were advised by the government to keep people safe.

Saif explained how everyone - he himself, Kareena, and Taimur had their masks and the sole reason for which they had stepped out of their house was that the seafront looked deserted. Saif explained that he felt he could also social distance without an issue. He then explained that as soon as he saw people around his family and was informed that children weren't allowed outside, he proceeded to make his way back home along with their nannies.

The actor then talked about how tiny details as such weren't reported by media outlets but nonetheless it is a fact that he had been a responsible citizen. Saif also called himself a law-abiding citizen who had stayed at home throughout the lockdown. He also mentioned that even now their interactions were limited to a few family members.

It has been further reported that Saif, Kareena, and Taimur have been staying at home and are practicing social distancing whenever out. Furthermore, their family has managed to keep themselves busy with many activities like turning a wall in their balcony to a painting zone to spending time with each other.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also recently opened an Instagram account amidst the lockdown and keeps her fans and followers updated. In one of her recent posts, she could be seen posing with Priyanka Chopra as she wished the star a very happy birthday. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

