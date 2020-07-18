Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's 'Agent Vinod' Or 'Kurbaan': Which Film Was Loved By Fans?

Agent Vinod and Kurbaan starred the real-life couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The two have also featured in other feature films together, but not as the main leads like Tashan and Omkara. Both Saf and Kareena have been vocal about being happy with not getting cast together due to various reasons so fans, as of now, are left with only two films to determine which one was better. Read below to know whether Agent Vinod or Kurbaan was loved more by fans -

Agent Vinod

Agent Vinod released back in 2010 and was based in the action-spy genre which hasn't been tapped by Bollywood in the mainstream. The film was directed and co-written by Sriram Raghavan and featured Kareena Kapoor and Safi Ali Khan in lead roles. The film also boasted a talented cast with actors like Prem Chopra, Adil Hussain, Ram Kapoor and more. Though the film was made on a big budget of â‚¹60 crores, it failed to impress the audience members, becoming an average hit.

Agent Vinod stands at an abysmal 5.2 rating on IMDB whereas the user reviews for the same also suggest that fans did not enjoy the film that much. The user reviews for the film reflect upon fans' opinions which were pretty harsh for Agent Vinod. While one user has deemed the film to be 'Utterly soulless and quite frankly too long and boring.', another one wrote 'When Style dominates Substance'.

Image courtesy - Agent Vinod poster

Kurbaan

Kurbaan, on the other hand, has been appreciated and loved by fans. The film featured Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles along with actors like Kiron Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Om Puri and Dia Mirza. This film also stands at a low rating of 5.7 on IMDB but the user reviews tell a different tale.

It is evident that fans love Kurbaan more as the user based reviews for the film on IMDB are mostly positive. The film did not manage to wreak havoc at the box office either. While one user described the film to be 'A stylish Hollywood-mould thriller from Bollywood' another one wrote 'A worthwhile experience in film'.

Image courtesy - Still from Kurbaan

