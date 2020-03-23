Saif Ali Khan's Drama Thriller Movie 'Baazaar' Has Lots Of Interesting Trivia; See List

Saif Ali Khan is one of those stars who has worked in maximum genres in his career. One of his films based on the stock market and trading, Baazaar, which is successfully streaming online has received tremendous appreciation from critics as well from audiences. The plot of the film is based on an ambitious graduate who learns uncertain business practices from his idol, who is a ruthless Mumbai stock tycoon.

Director Gauravv. K. Chawla made this film and Aseem Arora penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film Baazaar. The movie was released on October 26th, 2018. The film featured Saif Ali Khan as Shakun Kothari, Radhika Apte as Priya Rai, Denzil Smith as Kishore Wadhwa, Chitrangda Singh as Mandira Kothari, Mukesh Hariawala as Parekh, and Rohan Vinod Mehra as Rizwan Ahmed. There are several pieces of trivia about the movie, here are a few of them according to IMDb.

Trivia

Rohan Mehra, the son of Vinod Mehra whose debut film was Raagni (1958) as a child actor, made his debut in this film.

Baazaar is Saif Ali Khan’s and Radhika Apte’s second collaboration together after their successful series Scared Games.

According to IMDb, The song Kem Cho's intro was sampled from the song Smell The Coffee by Spek.

Nikhil Advani offered the lead role to Hrithik Roshan for this movie in 2015. But later he changed his mind and choose to appear in Kaabil because of a few recent failures of the director.

Sharmila Tagore and Vinod Mehra worked together in a few films earlier. Those are Amar Prem, Shaandar and Swati.

One of the characters from the film Baazaar named Parekh, who played the role of the father, was added at the last minute by the creative team. They liked his salt-and-pepper hair and thought it best for a character in the film.

Before the trailer was launched in 2018, the makers of the film revealed the individual posters of the lead cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Chitrangda Singh.

