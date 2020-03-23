Saif Ali Khan's Drama Thriller Movie 'Baazaar' Has Lots Of Interesting Trivia; See List

Saif Ali Khan is one of those stars who has worked in maximum genres in his career. One of his films based on the stock market and trading, Baazaar, which is successfully streaming online has received tremendous appreciation from critics as well from audiences. The plot of the film is based on an ambitious graduate who learns uncertain business practices from his idol, who is a ruthless Mumbai stock tycoon.
Director Gauravv. K. Chawla made this film and Aseem Arora penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film Baazaar. The movie was released on October 26th, 2018. The film featured Saif Ali Khan as Shakun Kothari, Radhika Apte as Priya Rai, Denzil Smith as Kishore Wadhwa, Chitrangda Singh as Mandira Kothari, Mukesh Hariawala as Parekh, and Rohan Vinod Mehra as Rizwan Ahmed. There are several pieces of trivia about the movie, here are a few of them according to IMDb.
Before the trailer was launched in 2018, the makers of the film revealed the individual posters of the lead cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Chitrangda Singh.
Paisa, power, dhanda. Shakun Kothari, loved by some, envied by many, feared by everyone.#SaifAliKhan @rohanvmehra @radhika_apte @IChitrangda @gauravvkchawla @nikkhiladvani @aseem_arora #ParveezShaikh #Baazaar pic.twitter.com/KA6VFy0xGS— Baazaar (@BaazaarFilm) September 25, 2018
A perfect wife & a perfect mother. Admired and envied, but does money buy happiness. Meet Mandira Kothari.#SaifAliKhan @rohanvmehra @radhika_apte @IChitrangda @gauravvkchawla @nikkhiladvani @aseem_arora #ParveezShaikh #Baazaar pic.twitter.com/yrQMVtf7wd— Baazaar (@BaazaarFilm) September 25, 2018
Money or men she gets what she wants. So what if one needs to cross the line. Meet Priya Malhotra!#SaifAliKhan @rohanvmehra @radhika_apte @IChitrangda @gauravvkchawla @nikkhiladvani @aseem_arora #ParveezShaikh #Baazaar pic.twitter.com/3pi6kWNdhz— Baazaar (@BaazaarFilm) September 25, 2018
