Saif Ali Khan's Epic Dialogues From The Netflix Series 'Sacred Games'

Saif Ali Khan’s much-acclaimed series Sacred Games had an immense fan following. Saif marked his digital debut with Netflix’s Sacred Games which was among the much-admired performances of his career. Sacred Games season 1 and 2, both were on the hype when it was released.

In the series, the two lead characters that have been the center of attraction are Ganesh Gaitonde and Sartaj Singh. These characters were extremely brave and interesting to discuss. The way they used to talk on a phone call was thrilling and the viewer never expected that they would ever meet each other in person. From their encounter on phone to Saif Ali Khan aka Sartaj Singh’s struggle and dedication to finding Gaitonde, the twist and turns in the plot were simply amazing. So, here are some dialogues of Sartaj Singh aka Saif Ali Khan’s that were not only impactful but also powerful.

Saif Ali Khan's impactful dialogues from sacred games 1-

But, what happens when there’s nothing left to Sacrifice?

Yeh System, Yeh Bambai, Yeh Sab Kaun Hai? Hum Hai Na B******d!

Keeday Jesi Life Hai. Hai Kya Iss Sheher Main Pyar Karne Laayak?

Yehi Hai Bambai. Kachare Ka Dher, Aur Beech-Beech Main Quillay!

Sir, Main Jahan Par Bhi Hun, Apna Kaam Kar Raha Hun. Aap Bhi Kar Lo, Janam Sudhar Jayega.

25 Din, Kya Hoga 25 Din Mein?

Some inspiring dialogues of Radhika Apte from Sacred Games 1-

Tum Mardon Ko Aisa Kyun Lagta Hai Ki Har Aurat Ko Tumhe Hi Bachana Hai?

Agar Mard Field Pe Kaam Karna Chahe Toh Passion, Aur Aurat Karna Chahe Toh Bhoot?

Alongside Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred Games Season 1 also starred Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi, Rajshri Deshpande, Karan Wahi, Sukhmani Sadana, Aamir Bashir, Jatin Sarna, Elnaaz Norouzi, Pankaj Tripathi, Kubbra Sait and Amey Wagh in key roles. The story of the web series revolved around a troubled police office in Mumbai, Sartaj Singh who gets a call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, asking him to save the city (Mumbai) within 25 days. And this countdown of the 25-day apocalypse warning keeps the urgency on.

