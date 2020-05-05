Saif Ali Khan's Memorable Moments From 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic' That You Must Check Out

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic is an Indian fantasy comedy-drama film. The film released in the year 2008. Apart from Saif and Rani, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic also features Rishi Kapoor and Ameesha Patel in special appearances. The film also stars Akshat Chopra, Shriya Sharma, Rachit Sidana and Ayushi Burman. Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic is directed, penned and co-produced by Kunal Kohli. It is also produced and distributed by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra under their banner Yash Raj Films.

Saif Ali Khan plays a leading industrialist who is alone and lonely. In an accident, Ranbir Talwar (Saif Ali Khan) kills a husband and wife in a car. So the judge sentences him to look after their four children, and without sending them to a boarding school nor keeping them in the care of anyone else. Check out the best scenes of Saif Ali Khan from Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

Saif Ali Khan's best moments -

The introduction scene -

Here, the four kids Vashisht, Aditi, Iqbal and Avantika introduce themselves before they start living with Ranbir Talwar. Saif Ali Khan welcomes the kids, unaware of their intentions of revenge. Saif and kids have an awkward meetup. The kids do not co-operate with him and disagree to shake hands with Saif Ali Khan.

The argument -

Saif Ali Khan tries hard to please the kids. However, the four kids continue to create a nuisance and annoy Saif Ali Khan. Here, Saif and the oldest kid gets into an argument. The kid shares that he does not wish to stay with Ranbir. To which Saif Ali Khan frustratedly replies that he doesn't want either and is just following the court orders. This makes the kids more upset.

Lazy Lamhe Song -

Lazy Lamhe is a dance song from Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic featuring almost the entire cast in it. This song also stars Ameesha Patel as Saif Ali Khan's girlfriend. Here, Rani and kids try to spoil Ameesha's party by using Rani's powers of getting invisible. Check out the song below.

