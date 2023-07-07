Saira Banu Debuts On Instagram With Emotional Homage To Late Husband Dilip Kumar

Yesteryear actress Saira Banu is the new celeb in town who has joined Instagram. While people can't stop gushing over Zeenat Aman's posts on Instagram, it will be worth the wait to see how active Banu will be. Unlike South actor Pawan Kalyan who did a silent Instagram debut, Banu chose to start her journey with an emotional post.

3 things you need to know

Saira Banu started her career in 1961 with the film Junglee.

She got married to actor Dilip Kumar on 11 October 1966.

The actress was 22 years old and Kumar was 44.

Saira Banu remembers husband Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary

Today also marks the death anniversary of Dilip Kumar and the actress chose to post about him. She took to Instagram with one of Dilip Sahab's favourite Urdu couplets and shared a couple of throwback pictures. Her caption read, "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love, and respect for my Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib."

Recalling the loss of her ‘Sahib’ as she fondly called him, Saira Banu recites another Urdu couplet. "Uth Apni Jumbish-E-Mizgaan Se Taaza Kar De Hayaat, Keh Ruka Ruka Qadam-E-Qayenaat Hain Saqi. (My loved one is in slumber so my entire world is still- I implore him to stir awake so that the world comes alive again with his movement of waking up.)”

(Throwback photo of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar shared by the actress on her Instagram)

Saira Banu will share Dilip Kumar's life on her Instagram

Signing off on her debut Instagram post, the actress concluded, "On 'Instagram' I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision as also his dedication and commitments not only to the 'Film Industry' of which he has been the 'Ultimate Actor,' but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large." Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar worked together in films like Gopi, Bairaag, Sagina Mahato and Duniya. The couple got married in 1966 and had 55 years of marriage.