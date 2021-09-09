Saira Banu Makes Her First Public Appearance After Getting Discharged From ICU

Veteran actor Saira Banu made her first public appearance post her discharge from the Intensive Care Unit on September 5. The actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital post her husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar's death. The 77-years-old actor was diagnosed with a heart problem.

Saira Banu was recently spotted at the under-construction bungalow of late Dilip Kumar. She got discharged from the hospital on Sunday, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Saira Banu was accompanied by her doctor and staff member who helped her to walk. The actress posed for a picture with a photo frame of Dilip Kumar. As per PTI, the 77-year-old Padosan actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, in Khar on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.

A doctor at the Hinduja Hospital told the news agency that they ran cardiac tests and the veteran actor was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome. Doctors suggested a CAG (coronary angiogram), but Saira Banu refused to undergo the medical procedure. The doctor further informed, "Once she gives her consent, doctors can perform an angiography."According to the doctor, who is attending on her, Saira Banu is also battling depression after Dilip Kumar's death.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on July 7 due to old age and health issues. The actor had been in and out of the hospital for the preceding few weeks before his death. Kumar is considered to be one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema and has given several critically acclaimed movies in his career. The news of Dilip Kumar's death was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. Dr Jalil Parkar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 am at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: PTI)