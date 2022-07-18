Sajid Nadiadwala & Kabir Khan To Collaborate For New Venture Featuring Kartik Aaryan

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to kickstart his next big project featuring the nation's heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The yet-to-be-titled venture will be jointly bankrolled with and directed by Kabir Khan.

While the untitled project will bring Sajid and Kabir together once again after 83, it will be interesting to see the hit filmmaker direct Kartik Aaryan for the first time, in what is touted as a never-seen-before avatar.

Notably, this is Kartik’s first big announcement following the grand success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the superstar now gets director Kabir Khan, who has made blockbusters including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83. Also, Kabir collaborates with Sajid Nadiadwala for the second time.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan announced the new project by taking to his Instagram handle and sharing a note that read, "I’m excited to announce my next project starring @kartikaaryan in a never before seen avatar. I will be directing this and producing it along with my dear friend #SajidNadiadwala. The film is based on a fascinating true story with a larger-than-life canvas. We start shooting early next year." (sic)

On the other hand, the official Twitter account of Nadiadwala Grandson announced the project by revealing that their next project will feature a collaboration o0f them with Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan while adding that it will be based on a true story.

Happy to announce our next, directed & jointly produced by @kabirkhankk starring @TheAaryanKartik. Going on floors early next year💥



Marking the coming together of #SajidNadiadwala, #KabirKhan & #KartikAaryan. This big scale spectacle is based on a true story!@WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/WyJSz3XB5C — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) July 18, 2022

Though the details of the project have been kept under the wraps, it is reported to be a massive entertainer on large-scale production and based on a true story, something that the audience would have never witnessed before and the announcement of the three giants collaborating together has certainly piqued huge curiosity amongst the movie buffs.

Image: Instagram/@kabirkhankk