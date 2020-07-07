Last Updated:

Salman Khan, Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Love Riding Two-wheeler

Here are the Bollywood actors like superstar Salman Khan and other popular actors who love riding a bike as a sport and even own them. Read ahead to know more.

Salman Khan

Actors from the entertainment industry have often proven that they have many other hobbies and talents except for being good at acting. Here are the Bollywood actors who love riding a bike as a sport or even as a hobby. Read ahead to know.

Bollywood celebrities who love riding a bike

Salman Khan

Along with making the headlines for his bold personality and Dabangg characters, Salman Khan is also talked about for his love for two-wheelers. Salman Khan has some of the finest bikes parked in his personal garage and his collection of bikes is often desired by fans. Reportedly, Salman Khan owns a limited-edition Suzuki Intruder M1800 RZ, which is worth â‚¹15 lakhs. Another two-wheeler owned by the actor is reportedly a Suzuki Hayabusa, which is registered as one of the fastest motorcycles in the world. The bike costs nothing less than â‚¹13.5 lakhs. Salman Khan also has a Royal Enfield GT that was reportedly gifted to the actor by his bodyguard Sheera, and whose number plate is 2712, that is Salman Khan’s birthday, December 27.

Source- A still from Sultan

John Abraham

John Abraham’s love for two-wheelers has always been very prominent. The actor is the official brand ambassador for the vehicle company, Yahama. John Abraham reportedly owns a Yamaha YZF-R1, a Yahama V-Max, Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa, and a custom-made chopper name Light Foot, that is made especially for the actor by the Jaipur-based Rajputana Customs. Reportedly, Piaggio recently gifted him a matte black colour Aprilia RSV4, as an honour of the Bollywood’s biking enthusiast. John Abraham has reportedly often been spotted making rounds of the Mumbai city, in his two-wheelers, late in the night.

Source- A still from Dhoom

R Madhavan

The South superstar who has also successfully made a place for himself in the Bollywood industry has a special place in his heart for two-wheelers. The actor reportedly owns a BMW K1600 GTL, that has a power of 160bhp and a torque of 175Nm. The bike costs â‚¹ 24 lacks and R. Madhavan didn’t mind spending such a huge amount as the bike brings him leisure. R. Madhavan has always stayed low-key about his fondness of bikes in front of the media and fans and has always remained down to earth while talking about his collection.  

Source- A still from Saala Khadoos          

