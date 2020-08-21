Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut And Other Celebs Who Turned To Farming Amidst Lockdown

As we all know, the chaotic and crazy lifestyle has now come to a standstill amid the pandemic lockdown, as owing to the lockdown, everyone was forced to be confined in the houses. In the same way, all the Bollywood actors were also forced to stay indoors and put a break to their regular acting and work life.

This was like a blessing in disguise for some actors, as they could make the most of their free time. Many Bollywood actors also took to farming as one of the favourite activity amid the lockdown. Here's a list-

B-town celebs who have turned to farming amid lockdown:

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse amid the pandemic. However, the actor is unstoppable and this lockdown is not stopping him from doing things that bring him joy and peace. Salman Khan posted some attention-grabbing pictures of himself walking through the fields and enjoying farming.

The Dabangg actor has been giving his fans and followers some beautiful pictures and videos of him working in the paddy field. Salman Khan is paying tribute to the nation’s farmers, by ploughing in the paddy fields and making himself focus on farming and nature. Salman is really adoring farming in those short and loose t-shirt paired with a cap and his Instagram posts are evident to the fact.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is currently enjoying the lockdown by spending some quality time with her family in Manali. She is also enjoying her lockdown time with her mother's farm and garden. She recently wrote on the twitter, “Child’s smile, dew drops, morning sun, moonlight, beaming sunflowers, the sound of a flowing river, mustard fields, and blushed apples ate some of my weakness… tell me yours”.

Her Twitter shows how the apple crop in the mountains is almost ready now. Kangana Ranaut posted this video of her ancestral house in Mandi where her mother single-handedly grows almost everything that we need in a kitchen. Take a look at this tweet of her garden that she is enjoying in-

Child’s smile, dew drops, morning sun, moonlight, beaming sun flowers, sound of a flowing river, mustard fields, butterflies and blushed apples are some of my weaknesses ... tell me yours 🙂- KR

P.S Apple crop in the mountains is almost ready, this is captured today 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎 pic.twitter.com/vVA48IjFQA — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 10, 2020

This is my ancestral house in Mandi, my mom was a Sanskrit teacher but at heart she was always a farmer, after her retirement she single handedly grows almost everything one might need in a kitchen, here’s a glimpse of her garden that feeds too 🥰- KR pic.twitter.com/9ZayCYiKQz — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 12, 2020

Dharmendra

Dharmendra, the veteran actor is exactly living his dream amid the lockdown. The actor is joyfully growing fruits and vegetables at his Lonavala farmhouse wearing his perfect sun-hat. Apart from that, Dharmendra is also looking after his cattle, as his social media posts give a glimpse of his farm life. Looking at his videos and pictures on Instagram, the happiness on his face after checking his farm produce is the best thing to observe.

Bachpan mein aam 🥭 ki guthali bote thay shaam tak bar bar dekhne jaate thay kitna ugg aya hai ..... aaj chhote se ped par 🥭 dekh kar phir bacha ho gaya hoon......

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

As per reports and his posts on social media, Nawazuddin Siddiqui went to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh in the lockdown. The talented Sacred Games actor shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen toiling on his farm with a plough. Like a normal person, he was dressed in a pair of black track pants and a white shirt. Carrying his farming tools and peacefully turned to farming, it seems that the actor is making most of his free time amidst the lockdown. Have a look-

