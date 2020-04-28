Salman Khan's Rare Picture With Shera And Sohail Khan Is Proof Of Their Beautiful Bond

Actor Salman Khan is currently quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse and seems to be having a good time as he posts pictures and videos on social media. Amid all of this, the actor is trying his best to spread awareness about COVID-19, urging people to stay inside their homes. A recent picture of Salman Khan with brother Sohail Khan and bodyguard Shera is doing rounds on the internet and is being loved by fans.

Salman Khan's rare picture with Sohail Khan and Shera

While Salman Khan is dressed in a yellow t-shirt, Sohail Khan is seen sporting a beige coloured t-shirt. Standing between the two is Shera AKA Gurmeet Jolly Singh sporting a military green shirt over a black tee. The trio is all smiles as they pose for the camera. This picture was caught on one of the fan accounts of the star.

Salman Khan's song Pyaar Karona that was released a few days back has also been receiving positive responses from the audience.

Salman Khan is known to share a close bond with his family, especially his brother Sohail Khan. He also shares an amazing bond with his bodyguard Shera who has been with him for over two decades now. On the work front, the actor is currently gearing for his next project, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda, the film is directed by Remo D'Souza. Khan also announced another project titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

