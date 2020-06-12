Jacqueline Fernandez Or Daisy Shah: Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Was More Impressive?

Salman Khan has been in the movie industry for over three decades now. Throughout his successful career, the actor has worked with almost every leading female actor from Bollywood. Salman Khan is also known for introducing new faces to the industry. Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah are two actors whose chemistry with Salman Khan is widely appreciated. Having said that, let's take a look at which of these actors' on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan impressed fans the most.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan was first seen with Jacqueline Fernandez in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick, released in 2014. The action comedy-drama flick stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Here, Jacqueline was seen portraying Salman Khan's love interest. Kick's domestic collection in India was ₹309.89 crores.

Later in 2017, Jacqueline Fernandez was a part of Judwaa 2, originally a Salman Khan's film franchise. The Bharat actor also played a cameo in Judwa 2. In this comedy-drama, the Murder 2 star plays the love interest of Varun Dhawan.

Salman Khan has collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez in three movies, to date. Their last film together was action-drama flick, Race 3. Reportedly, the film failed to impress the critics. However, it was still a box office success. Race 3 features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, and Freddy Daruwala.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez recently released a romantic song together in quarantine. Titled Tere Bina, the song is sung by Salman Khan himself. The song has more than 30 million views on YouTube.

Salman Khan with Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah was introduced by Salman Khan in 2014 with Jai Ho. The duo has churned out two movies together. Directed by Sohail Khan, Jai Ho stars Salman Khan, Tabu, Daisy Shah, Aditya Pancholi, and Danny Denzongpa. It also features Sunil Shetty and Genelia D'Souza in cameo appearances. The action film received mixed reviews and grossed ₹183 crores at the box-office.

Later in 2018, Salman Khan and Daisy Shah were again seen in another action drama flick, Race 3. However, here, Daisy Shah did not play Salman's love interest. Race 3 features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, and Freddy Daruwala. The film was a box office success. However, it failed to impress critics. It is the third installment of Race film series which started with Race in 2008 and Race 2 in 2013.

